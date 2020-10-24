MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A tropical disturbance that was near Cuba on Friday became Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight on Saturday afternoon.

With the 5 p.m., Saturday advisory, TD28 was about 255 miles South Southeast of the western tip of Cuba, it had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving north northwest at 2 mph.

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the province of Pinar del Rio.

South Florida remains in a Flood Watch through Sunday evening as more rain is expected to soak the area.

South Florida should see rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 12 inches are possible through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.





TD28, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Zeta, will be moving slowly over or near western Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Tropical downpours will work their way over the Keys early Saturday and gusty storms will develop in Miami-Dade and Broward during the afternoon and evening.

Soaking storms will continue to impact South Florida on Sunday and possibly Monday as well.