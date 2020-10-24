MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida remains in a Flood Watch through Sunday evening as more rain is expected to soak the area.

On Friday, the weather was a bit drier. Only a few showers had moved through the area with the breezy east wind.

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea is becoming better organized and a tropical depression could form in the next day or so. NOAA Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Saturday afternoon.

The disturbance is expected to move slowly over or near western Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

There is still much uncertainty when it comes to the track and intensity of this system, regardless of this uncertainty, it will be a wet and stormy weekend across South Florida.

Tropical downpours will work their way over the Keys early Saturday and gusty storms will develop in Miami-Dade and Broward during the afternoon and evening.

Soaking storms will continue to impact South Florida on Sunday and possibly Monday as well.

Flooding will be the main impact this weekend with an additional three to six inches of rain expected. In addition, the tropical downpours will contain gusty winds.