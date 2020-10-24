MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama addressed supporters who had gathered in their vehicles Saturday afternoon during a drive-in rally in support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at Florida International University’s North campus.

Instead of cheers and applause, the sound of horns could be heard in approval after nearly every statement by the former president. “I love the creative honking,” Obama said.

Obama took to the stage shortly before 3:30 p.m. and immediately started talking about the Trump presidency.

“We have to work hard to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States,” said Obama.

The former president said Trump does not deserve a second term in the White House.

He accused Trump of ignoring the pandemic. Obama said Joe Biden would never hold a “superspreader event” at the White House.

Urging Americans to vote, he said, “In this election, we have to do our part.”

Hello, Florida! It’s #VoteEarlyDay and we’re just 10 days away from this election. I want to see you make a plan today for how you’re going to get involved and vote. Let’s get to work. https://t.co/lq3jqYjrOX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 24, 2020

He said Trump does not have a plan. He added Joe Biden has concrete plans for America.

Florida is a key state in the presidential election. Polls show a close race between Biden and President Trump.

Trump won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016 by 113,000 votes, and the state is considered a must-win if Trump is to secure re-election.

Obama has been campaigning for the Biden-Harris ticket.