Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday that there were 616 new cases reported in Miami-Dade, with 8 new deaths. The county’s overall total is 181,633 cases and 3,605 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.40%.

In Broward, there were 459 new cases and one new death. Broward county’s overall total is 83,165 and 1,520 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 3.99%

In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall total is 2,178 cases and 25 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 7.09%.

    • Statewide, there were 4,471 new cases and 76 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 776,251 across Florida and 16,620 total deaths.

    The two-week positivity rate in Florida is 4.88%.

