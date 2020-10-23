Comments
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A stolen car suspect is in police custody after causing two collisions, including one with a BSO deputy.
According to BSO, deputies began following a stolen car in Dania Beach just before noon.
As deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the car rammed into a BSO vehicle in Hollywood. The BSO deputy in the vehicle appears to be okay, according to BSO spokesman Carey Codd.
The driver of the stolen car fled.
A BSO helicopter tracked the vehicle from overhead, and, a short time later, deputies were able to stop the car on Griffin Road just west of I-95, following a minor crash.
The driver of the stolen car is in custody and there were no injuries reported during the second collision.
