MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say broke into a waste facility in Pompano Beach last Sunday and set fire to several garbage trucks.

BSO detectives say it happened at around 2 a.m. Oct. 18, when an unknown male suspect

broke into the Waste Pro facility in the 3100 block of NW 16th Terrace.

The suspect was wearing a black garbage bag type suit and goggles as he forced his entry into the facility and headed toward the rear of the property, where the garbage trucks were with what appeared to be a gas canister.

“From what it appears in the video it looks like a black garbage bag suit. It could be some type of protective suit or just black garbage bags,” said BSO Sgt. Don Prichard.

“You see him arrive at the rear of the compound and light a garbage truck on fire. After lighting that truck on fire he proceeds to walk back toward the front alongside the garbage trucks lighting several of those trucks on fire.”

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect setting a garbage truck on fire. Police said, he then proceeded to walk back toward the front gate lighting several other garage trucks on fire before opening a door to the building, placing a clear bottle of liquid on the floor and lighting the liquid causing the building to catch fire.

Authorities said the man caused a total of $4 million in damage.

Investigators believe he may have had someone helping him.

Police said their suspect then left the premises and fled in a black sedan.

Authorities believe a white SUV type vehicle was being used as a possible lookout in the area.

No word if garbage pickup in the area would be affected by the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tammy Encina at 954-652-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).