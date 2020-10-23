MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for the gunman who shot up a Miami home, leaving one man dead and three people injured, including a baby.

Police say their shot spotter system alerted them to shots being fired around midnight in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street.

When police arrived, they found four people had been hit.

A 21-year-old man died. Two other adults and baby girl were all taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The baby was grazed by a bullet and will be fine. The other two are in stable condition.

Neighbor Vivian Mack says gunfire in the neighborhood is quite common.

“This is something that goes on in our neighborhood quite a lot and I mean a lot. “We just had another shootout about a week ago and they shot up my husband’s car and this neighborhood, I’m ready to leave.”

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Georgia Man Drugged, Robbed After Meeting Woman In Dania Beach Casino

Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron

Uniformed Miami Officer Disciplined For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site

Police say they have no word on a motive or any information on the suspected shooter or shooters.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.