  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Shot, Crime, Four People Shot, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for the gunman who shot up a Miami home, leaving one man dead and three people injured, including a baby.

Police say their shot spotter system alerted them to shots being fired around midnight in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street.

When police arrived, they found four people had been hit.

A 21-year-old man died. Two other adults and baby girl were all taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The baby was grazed by a bullet and will be fine. The other two are in stable condition.

Police evidence markers outside a Miami home where four people were shot, including a baby. One man died. (CBS4)

Neighbor Vivian Mack says gunfire in the neighborhood is quite common.

“This is something that goes on in our neighborhood quite a lot and I mean a lot. “We just had another shootout about a week ago and they shot up my husband’s car and this neighborhood, I’m ready to leave.”

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM 
Georgia Man Drugged, Robbed After Meeting Woman In Dania Beach Casino
Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron
Uniformed Miami Officer Disciplined For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site

Police say they have no word on a motive or any information on the suspected shooter or shooters.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments