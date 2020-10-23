MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida remains in a Flood Watch through Sunday evening as more rain is expected to soak the area.

However, so far for Friday, the weather is a bit drier. Only a few showers are expected throughout the day while it remains breezy with an east wind of up to 20 mph.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean Sea is becoming better organized and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.

This low pressure is expected to move over western Cuba and into the far southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

There is still much uncertainty when it comes to the track and intensity of this system, regardless of this uncertainty, it will be a wet and stormy weekend actors South Florida, including the Keys.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Georgia Man Drugged, Robbed After Meeting Woman In Dania Beach Casino

Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron

Uniformed Miami Officer Disciplined For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site

Tropical downpours will work their way over the Keys later today and especially by tonight and overnight.

Gusty storms will develop during Saturday afternoon and evening over Miami-Dade and Broward.

Soaking storms will continue to impact South Florida on Sunday.

Flooding will be the main impact this weekend along with gusty winds.

Stay tuned to CBS4 and on cbsmiami.com for the latest weather updates.