MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new initiative by the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) has been launched. They call it #FortheWyn, and it will support area businesses as they continue to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

A new series of social media challenges safely encourages visitors to return to the area’s beloved art, retail, restaurants, and wellness establishments.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Chris Hoffman, Marketing Manager for the Wynwood BID to discuss the launch.

“It’s a series of month-long social media challenges that we collaborated with a lot of businesses within Wynwood, trying to find ways to remind people that Wynwood is still here. All the shops are still open and whoever feels safe enough can come on down and visit your favorite businesses,” said Hoffman.

#FortheWyn will utilize the area’s large social media following to highlighting local businesses. Throughout the month, awards will be given out to those who participate in the challenges.

The kickoff competition was this week with Sol Yoga, the only yoga studio in Wynwood. The winner of that photo contest, judged by Wynwood Bid gets 5 free yoga classes valued at $100.

“For that one, it’s posting a picture doing your favorite yoga pose either in front of their favorite sign or your at favorite Wynwood wall, just trying to find that right balance and mindfulness that everyone has to have, especially this year,” Hoffman said.

Another competition is from The Museum of Graffiti, now showcasing a wonderful exhibit called “Symbiosis”, by Gustavo Oviedo featuring artwork inspired by the ocean.

“We are proud to be a part of a competition where all you have to do is capture your favorite Wynwood mural, post it online, put a few hashtags, and the best mural that is posted, will win a graffiti class hosted by a graffiti artist for two people,” said Allison Freidin, co-founder of Museum of Graffiti.

There’s a total of 12 challenges over the next 4 weeks all on social media, all for the goal of bringing business back to this artsy enclave.

“We are doing our part in bringing people back to Wynwood and making sure that everyone who loves the arts knows that we are still here and we are open,” said Freidin. “We’re going to keep things clean and safe as possible so that you can continue to enjoy arts and culture in Miami.”

#ForTheWyn is on now until November 13th.

You can find the challenges on their Instagram page.