MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An authorized third-party administrator of the Florida driver license test, Universal Driving School, Inc., has been suspended by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the agency announced Friday.

The move comes after an investigation uncovered violations of the Third-Party Agreement which the agency says poses an “immediate danger to the public health, safety, and welfare of Florida’s residents and visitors.”

Here is what the FLHSMV said about the investigation:

“The school was answering test questions for applicants so they would be able to pass the driving knowledge examination.”

Universal Driving School, Inc., located at 2800 block of W. Oakland Park Blvd., has a contract with the department to conduct knowledge examinations for Class E driver licenses in Florida.

“It is deeply concerning that this third-party administrator would willfully aid in placing individuals who have not been properly tested on our state roadways,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “The knowledge exam is in place to ensure all drivers possess the skills and proficiency to use the roads safely; any attempt to circumvent it will not be tolerated.”

The investigation was conducted by FLHSMV Inspector General’s Office, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The investigation found that Belizaire Benoit, president of the school and his accomplice, Marie Carmene Benoit, charged undercover investigators at least $400 to take the exam, and then ensured they passed it.

Additionally, authorities say, the Alcohol Drug Accident Prevention Certificate was sold to the investigators even though they did not take the four-hour course required to receive the certificate.

Floridians who have previously conducted business with Universal Driving School, Inc. or any of its associates, who have concerns may contact this email at TPA-Assistance@flhsmv.gov.