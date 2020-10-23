POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The FBI is releasing a picture of a robber who ripped off a Pompano Beach bank on Friday afternoon.
The bank bandit is wearing a light blue button down shirt with collar, a black Under Armor baseball hat with a red, white and blue logo, sunglasses and a black neck gaiter mask.
The heist took place Friday, October 23 at around 1:30 p.m. at a Bank of America Bank branch located at 21 South Pompano Parkway in Pompano Beach.
Nobody was hurt during the robbery.
The FBI has not released the amount of money, if any, which was taken.
If you recognize him, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
