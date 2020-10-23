MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida takes election center stage this weekend as President Trump early votes Saturday in West Palm Beach and former President Barack Obama stumps for Joe Biden in Miami.

With just eleven days until the general election, every vote is crucial to both sides.

Florida is critical to winning the White House and recent elections show many finishes are razor-thin.

“The old standard was a point, now it’s a fraction so everything matters. It’s all turnout,” says former Broward Democratic chair Mitch Ceasar.

South Florida’s early voter turnout remains strong. There was a long line at noon in Plantation.

“I think the rain deterred people. If we have nice weather, I expect record crowds Saturday”, said city council Candidate Siobhan Edwards.

South Florida has close to one million independent voters and that’s one reason for the president’s visit.

“His message appeals to independent voters. That’s a message he brings when he comes to town,“ says Florida Republican committeeman Richard DeNapoli