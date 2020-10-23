MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported one death in Florida due to a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections.

Here is what the CDC said about the outbreak:

• 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 3 states. All 10 people were hospitalized. One death has been reported from Florida.

• Ill people have reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto.

• People have reported purchasing both prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters. The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a specific type of deli meat or common supplier linked to illness.

• People who are at higher risk for getting sick with Listeria should avoid eating deli meats, unless heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving.

What you should do:

• Clean: Wash your hands after handling deli meats. Clean refrigerator shelves, kitchen countertops, utensils, and other surfaces that may have come into contact with deli meats.

• Separate: Don’t let juice from deli meats get on other foods, utensils, and food preparation services.

• Chill: Keep factory-sealed, unopened packages of deli meats in the refrigerator for no longer than 2 weeks. Keep opened packages and meat sliced at a local deli in the refrigerator for no longer than 5 days.

• Retailers should follow USDA-FSIS best practices for controlling Listeria contamination in deli areas.

About Listeria:

• Listeria can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected.

• Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

• People who are not pregnant may experience symptoms including headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

• People with invasive Listeria infection usually report symptoms starting 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food. Infection is treated with antibiotics.

If you have any questions about cases in a particular state, please call the Florida Department of Health.