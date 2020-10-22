MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There won’t be any ghouls and goblins running around the Village of Key Biscayne this Halloween.

Mayor Mike Davey and the city council are asking residents and visitors to refrain from trick or treating or taking part in any large gatherings this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, there won’t be any official Halloween celebrations.

“We don’t think this is the right year, the right time,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“What we are asking, is people not go out this year, not go house to house and that people not entertain folks going house to house this Halloween,” said Davey.

“I know this isn’t a popular thing and a lot of people are upset, it certainly wasn’t received well in my house, but the fact is we are still in a tenuous state regarding COVID-19 and we are still concerned about a spike.”