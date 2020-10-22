TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A day after campaigning in two Republican strongholds in Florida, President Donald Trump plans to early vote in West Palm Beach.

Trump will first visit the Sunshine State on Friday, holding a 4:30 p.m. rally in The Villages, a massive Central Florida retirement community that is a regular stop for GOP candidates.

He will go from The Villages to Pensacola for a 7 p.m. rally in a region that typically provides large margins for Republicans.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the president will then land in West Palm Beach Friday night, where he plans to early vote the following day.

Polls indicate Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in a toss-up race in Florida, widely viewed as a crucial state for Trump’s re-election bid.

