MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are hoping a member of the public will be able to recognize a man who walked into a Pompano Beach business at gunpoint and then walked out without taking anything.

BSO says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Pompano Meat and Fish Market located at 799 S. Dixie Highway.

The store’s employee tells investigators that an unknown man wearing a black mask and a black zippered hoodie entered businesses with gun in hand and demanded money from the register before leaving empty-handed.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident.

Police say their suspect appears to be 20 to 25 years of age.

They say the man fled the business in a westbound direction.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).