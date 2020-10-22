TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — There are 14.4 million voters in Florida and with Election Day still 12 days away, more than a quarter of the state’s voters have already cast their ballots.

EARLY VOTING

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 4.2 million voters have either cast their ballots by mail or in person early voting.

More than a million have voted early. Democrats have cast 392,530 votes in person while Republicans have cast 483,443 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 12,299 and third-party voters cast 171,960.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 201,705 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 120,975, which includes 47,790 Democrats, 45,984 Republicans, and 79,057 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 80,730. Democrats cast 43,158 ballots, Republicans cast 22,173 and 15,399 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 3 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 3,195,870 mail-in ballots, with 1,533,525 by Democrats and 979,838 by Republicans.

Another 644,511 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 37,996.

Nearly 2.7 million provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. There are more than 1.1 million ballots in the hands of Democrats and nearly 860-thousand with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 894,847 votes had been cast by mail, while another 650,578 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 305,808 mail in ballots, with 149,163 by Democrats and 77,588 by Republicans.

Another 79,057 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

351,648 ballots, requested by voters, had not been returned yet. More than 146-thousand Democrats had not returned them yet, nor had 93-thousand Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 589,039 mail in ballots, with 334,828 by Democrats and 106,303 by Republicans.

Another 147,908 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

298,930 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. More than 182-thousand are with Democrats and 50-thousand with Republicans.

Elections officials anticipate many counties will have more than 60 percent of the anticipated turnout completed before Nov. 3.

With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates. No Republican has won the presidency without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.