TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida has moved past New Jersey to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to totals posted Thursday on a Johns Hopkins University website that tracks national and international data.
The website showed Florida with 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.
The Florida total does not include 203 non-residents who have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Uniformed Miami Officer Disciplined For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site
FBI: Miami Attorney Accused Of Being Serial Bank Robber
Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron
New York has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 33,377, the Johns Hopkins website shows.
It was followed Thursday by Texas, with 17,656 deaths, and California, with 17,238 deaths.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.