MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months with another uptick in new infections Thursday, surging to 5,558 cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health, that pushes the state’s overall total to 768,091 cases.

The state also reported an additional 57 additional deaths, which pushed its official death toll to 16,470.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.19%.

Nearly two weeks ago, on October 9, the two-week positivity rate average was 4.36%, the lowest it had reached. Since then, it has been trending slowly upward.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade County also saw a large jump in positive coronavirus cases, increasing by 853 cases. That’s the biggest jump in a single day since September 29. The county total now stands at 180,497.

There were 13 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,585.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4,85%, the highest it’s been in a week.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 546 new cases and no additional deaths.

Broward county’s overall case total is 82,250 and 1,519 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average was 3.96%, the highest it’s been since mid-September.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe county’s overall case total is 2,131 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average was 9.05%, which has been climbing since September 30, when the average was 2.99%.

The rise in Florida comes as infections are increasing alarmingly in other parts of the country, particularly in the Midwest and other areas that were relatively spared during the earlier onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak.