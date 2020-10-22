MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a transit bus.
Police say they received a call around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night regarding a man in his 20’s found unresponsive on a bus in the area of the NW 36th Street and 30th Avenue in Allapattah.
Miami Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and declared the man deceased. It was determined that the man had been shot.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’
Biden Campaign On ‘Ongoing Tactics In Florida’: ‘We Will Not Stand For Any Behavior That Could Intimidate Voters’
FBI: Miami Attorney Accused Of Being Serial Bank Robber
Police are looking at surveillance video on the bus to try and figure out what happened.
No other information has been made available.
You must log in to post a comment.