  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Death Investigation, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a transit bus.

Police say they received a call around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night regarding a man in his 20’s found unresponsive on a bus in the area of the NW 36th Street and 30th Avenue in Allapattah.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and declared the man deceased. It was determined that the man had been shot.

Man found dead on a bus in Allapattah on Oct. 21, 2020 had been shot according to Miami police. (CBS4)

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’
Biden Campaign On ‘Ongoing Tactics In Florida’: ‘We Will Not Stand For Any Behavior That Could Intimidate Voters’
FBI: Miami Attorney Accused Of Being Serial Bank Robber

Police are looking at surveillance video on the bus to try and figure out what happened.

No other information has been made available.

Comments