MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

The DOH’s daily coronavirus update, which is normally released by noon, was delayed more than five hours Wednesday.

Wednesday’s cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 179,644 and 3,572 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.78%.

In Broward, there were 167 new cases and 2 additional deaths. Broward county’s overall total is 81,704 and 1,519 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 3.87%

In Monroe, there were 8 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall total is 2,101 cases and 25 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 8.82%.

Statewide, there were 2,144 new cases and 104 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 762,533 across Florida and 16,413 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida is now 5.11%.