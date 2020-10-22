MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama will be in Miami this weekend to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The Biden campaign says Mr. Obama will be in Miami on Saturday, October 24, but they have not released where he will be stumping for votes just yet.
Obama shared his support of the Biden-Harris ticket in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Florida is a key state in the presidential election. Polls show a close race between Biden and President Trump.
Trump won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016 by 113,000 votes, and the state is considered a must-win if Trump is to secure re-election.
