MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people involved in the deaths of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish in Everglades City in Collier County.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement launched an investigation after an employee with Everglades National Park reported the dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks to NOAA experts.

Two of the sawfish are missing their rostra (saws). One other had its meat removed, leaving only the carcass.

The animals were found along the causeway between Everglades City and Chokoloskee Island. A sawfish biologist from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will perform a necropsy on the animals to try to determine the cause of death.

Smalltooth sawfish are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. They were once found in the Gulf of Mexico from Texas to Florida and along the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina. Their population has dwindled greatly over the past century.

Today, the species is generally only found off the coast of Florida, especially southwest Florida where sawfish give birth. They reproduce every other year and give birth to just 7-14 young. The loss of these six animals is nearly equivalent to one mother’s entire litter.

If you know anything about this incident, call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.