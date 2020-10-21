MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wednesday is going to be another washout as widespread gusty showers and storms will lead to a high flood threat.

A flood watch has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through this evening until 8 p.m. due to the potential of heavy rain leading to flooding. Flood advisories have already been issued this morning for much of South Florida due to heavy downpours moving in.

1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen which will likely lead to street flooding. The rain chance will be highest today due to abundant tropical moisture across the Peninsula. In addition a Coastal Flood Advisory continues through 8 p.m. due to saltwater flooding caused by higher than normal “King Tides.”

Due to the wet weather and the clouds, our highs will struggle to reach the mid 80s. Hazardous marine and beach conditions continue due to strong East winds. A small craft advisory is in effect due to choppy conditions on the bays and there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents making it unsafe to swim in the ocean.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’

Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To ‘Stealing Mail Sporadically’ For The Past 2 Years

Veteran Teacher Speaks Out As COVID-19 Cases Jump To 90 At Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Tonight we remain unsettled with passing showers and some heavy downpours. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday we will see breezy showers and some downpours with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The rain chance will decrease into the weekend and we should see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.