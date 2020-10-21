MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Images just released by the US Coast Guard show the crew of the Cutter Escanaba offloading 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades.
The offloading of the drugs, with a street value of $85.9 million, took place on Friday, Oct. 16.
The Escanaba is homeported in Boston, Massachusetts.
Days earlier, the US Coast Guard announced the interdiction of 4,000 pounds of cocaine throughout the Caribbean, worth nearly $73 million.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’
Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To ‘Stealing Mail Sporadically’ For The Past 2 Years
Veteran Teacher Speaks Out As COVID-19 Cases Jump To 90 At Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Authorities said that on April 1 of this year, U.S. Southern Command began enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs in support of Presidential National Security Objectives. Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.
You must log in to post a comment.