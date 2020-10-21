MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After several days of relentless rain which isn’t letting up yet, South Florida is simply soaked leaving most of us dealing with flooded streets. There is a Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

From Coral Springs to West Miami Dade, umbrellas are the ultimate accessory as drivers deal with standing water in the roads. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past few days.

“The flooding is bad especially in this neighborhood over here. I actually had to go back home to get my second car because my car got stuck in the water,” said driver Terrance Reynolds.

The intersection at SW 1st Street and 28 Terrace in Fort Lauderdale is extremely deep and had drivers concerned Wednesday morning including Joe Riggins.

“This water just up over my bumper all the way down through here. A few cars coming through but mostly trucks like that one of there. But it’s a mess, it’s mess,” said Riggins.

James Hatcher is a delivery truck driver. He’s already expecting a difficult day.

“I might have to cancel. If it keeps going like this I might have to cancel,” said Hatcher.

Early voters are not letting the rain get in the way. They’re still making it to the polls, umbrellas in hand, ready to cast their ballots.