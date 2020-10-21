WEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami-Dade police detective is recovering Wednesday after being shot in the ear while on duty.

The officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was treated and released.

The shooting took place Tuesday night, while detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex on 20th Street and SW 67th Avenue in West Miami.

“As detectives were in front of the door of the apartment, they were confronted with gunfire,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment following the shooting.

The department’s Special Response Team was then called out to the scene.

Police evacuated everyone on the floor where the incident occurred, but there were still plenty of people inside of the building.

“I went down the elevator and it could have been any of them. I am just still so shocked,” said Maria De Monte, who lives in the apartment complex.

Police were able to reach the suspects, apprehending them at around 11 p.m. One of them was transported to the hospital for an apparent gunshot wound.

Three other people were also arrested as part of the narcotics investigation.