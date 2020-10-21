MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police need your help finding the person who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from an auto repair shop in Miami.
It happened last month at the shop in the 3400 block of SW 8 St.
Surveillance video shows the burglar showing up to the business on his bicycle at first, leaving with two drills and a battery jump starter.
The same person came back a little later, but this time in car. He grabbed even more equipment before getting away.
If you recognize him or the car, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
