TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State agencies updated a variety of numbers Tuesday related to the coronavirus in Florida.
Here are some takeaways:
— 760,389: Total number of cases.
— 3,662: Increase in cases from a Monday count.
— 16,105: Deaths of Florida residents.
— 84: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Monday count.
— 4,136,332: Unemployment claims processed from March 15 to Monday.
— 2,049,773: Unemployment claimants paid.
— 17,498,748,190: State and federal dollars paid to claimants.
— 16,599: State prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
— 77: Increase in inmates who tested positive from a Monday count.
— 3,359: State corrections workers who have tested positive.
— 359: Youths in state juvenile-justice facilities who have tested positive.
— 358: Youths who are no longer in medical isolation after testing positive.
Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
