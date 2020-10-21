WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State agencies updated a variety of numbers Tuesday related to the coronavirus in Florida.

Here are some takeaways:

— 760,389: Total number of cases.

— 3,662: Increase in cases from a Monday count.

— 16,105: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 84: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Monday count.

— 4,136,332: Unemployment claims processed from March 15 to Monday.

— 2,049,773: Unemployment claimants paid.

— 17,498,748,190: State and federal dollars paid to claimants.

— 16,599: State prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

— 77: Increase in inmates who tested positive from a Monday count.

— 3,359: State corrections workers who have tested positive.

— 359: Youths in state juvenile-justice facilities who have tested positive.

— 358: Youths who are no longer in medical isolation after testing positive.

Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

