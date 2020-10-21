MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday the arrest of a South Florida attorney as being a suspected South Florida serial bank robber.
The FBI says Aaron Honaker, 41, of Miami, is suspected in at least 5 robberies or attempted robberies of South Florida banks.
Investigators say Honaker was arrested Tuesday evening without incident in Coral Gables by the Coral Gables police as he was attempting to enter a bank.
Honaker is currently in federal custody.
Feds say Honaker was involved in the following bank robberies or attempts:
9/30 – Citibank branch at 396 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables
10/3 – Chase Bank branch at 20880 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
10/5 – Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
10/10 – Chase Bank branch at 355 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables
10/15 – HSBC Bank branch at 2222 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
Anyone with information about an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.
