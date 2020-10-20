(CBSMiami)- Sunday gave Dolphins fans their first glimpse of rookie first round pick Tua Tagovailoa in game action. The 22-year-old entered in the waning moments of the team’s 24-0 shutout of the New York Jets and completed a pair of passes for a total of nine yards. It appears the mobility and accuracy Tagovailoa showed was enough to convince the team he’s ready to take the reins as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he will be the starter when the team returns from a bye next week.

The Dolphins have a bye week this week before returning to action on November 1 against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium. If the reports are true, Tagovailoa will have a full two weeks to prepare for his first start in the NFL.

The move comes as the Dolphins sit 3-3 on the season currently riding a two game winning streak. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatricks has had an up and down season completing over 70 percent of his passes for over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns but also throwing seven interceptions thus far.

Though Tagovailoa had just two passes on Sunday, he was a prolific passer at Alabama, completing 69.3% of his passes for over 7,400 yards and 87 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tide.

The Week 8 game against the Rams will be an interesting place to start Tagovailoa’s career. The Rams rank 10th in the NFL in opposing QB rating and are fifth in the league in sacks (20). But, they have allowed opposing quarterbacks to connect on 65% of their passes this season. And the Dolphins have had solid protection thus far allowing just 10 sacks through six games.

After the Rams, the Dolphins face the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos before another matchup with the New York Jets.