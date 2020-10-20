MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Epsilon is slowly drifting in the central Atlantic but it expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was 765 southeast of Bermuda.

Epsilon is drifting toward the east northeast near 3 mph. A turn toward the north and northwest is expected later today, with a general northwestward motion expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

Epsilon is the fifth storm to be named from the Greek alphabet this year.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names. There have been 25 named storms this season and Epsilon makes 26.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.