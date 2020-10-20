MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The COVID pandemic has forced many people to work from home. Some have opted to take over a bedroom or the dining room table to set up their home office. Others are heading to the backyard.

Companies that specialize in tiny homes and “she sheds” are now shifting to backyard offices.

“We’ve seen just a huge explosion in our orders,” says Boss Homes CEO Viken Ohanesian.

He says his sales are up 35%. There’s a growing demand nationwide with so many Americans working remotely.

The homes vary in size and can be customized to include a kitchen and bathroom. The structure is shipped as a do-it-yourself kit complete with instructions and can be built in three days.

Miguel Blass has been working from home since March because of the pandemic and needed more space.

“I’m in here with, you know, my entire family, we’re three generations in here, so it can get kind of, you know, rowdy,” Blass says.

Blass opted for a basic model for his backyard office, which is 160 square feet. The price tag is $13,000. It’s an investment to better juggle work and family life.

“So the nice part is that when I’m here, you know, I’ll be at work, and they’ll know that clear separation, and then when I’m at home they’ll know I’m available for them to, you know, assist them on whatever they need,” he says.

With the new office complete, Blass looks forward to enjoying his new workspace and short commute across the yard.

If you are considering a backyard office, the need for a building permit depends on where you live, size of the structure, and amenities included.