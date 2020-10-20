MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Don’t leave the house without your umbrella, again as scattered showers and a few storms sweep across parts of South Florida this Tuesday morning.

It’s a mild, muggy start with mostly upper 70s. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 80s today due to the rain and the clouds around.

We remain unsettled due to a disturbance and plenty of moisture that will lead to gusty showers on and off again throughout the day. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible.

In addition, a Coastal Flood advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening due to higher than normal King tides. Minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times. The next high tide takes place around 11:45 a.m.

Due to the strong onshore winds, there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions and choppy conditions on the bays.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 70s and breezy showers.

The same weather pattern will stick around Wednesday and Thursday as the moisture sticks around. Gusty showers and some storms likely through late week.

This weekend the rain chance will decrease a bit and we’ll enjoy warmer sunshine. Highs will return to normal in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.