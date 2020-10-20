MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Police tell CBS4 a man was shot in the parking lot of the Cambridge Square Apartments at 6711 Johnson Street around 8:50 a.m.
EMS rushed the man to the hospital where he died.
“Due to the proximity of schools in this area, we did decide to put some of the schools on lockdown until we had more understanding of what was going on,” said Officer Christian Lata with the Hollywood Police Department.
Police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect, but told CBS4 the believed shooter is a woman.
“At this time, we do believe this was an isolated incident. We believe the suspect and the victim knew each other,” said Officer Lata.
If you have information, call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
