MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade PD has confirmed an officer was shot in the ear during a police-involved shooting in West Miami Tuesday night.

According to MDPD, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of SW 67 Ave.

The department said the injured officer, who has not been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Residents are urged to steer clear of the area as police investigate.

No other details about the shooting have been provided at this time.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

