MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade PD has confirmed an officer was shot in the ear during a police-involved shooting in West Miami Tuesday night.

“As detectives were in front of the door of the apartment, they were confronted with gunfire,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to Zabaleta, officers were responding to a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of SW 67 Ave. when they were met with bullets.

“Unfortunately, one of our detectives was shot, struck in the ear and was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center,” Zabaleta said.

MDPD said the person or persons who fired shots barricaded themselves inside one of the apartments.

“We want a peaceful outcome. We do want to maintain the safety of all the people inside,” Zabaleta said.

The department’s Special Response Team was then called out to the scene.

Police evacuated everyone on the floor where the incident occurred, but there were still plenty of people inside of the building.

“I went down the elevator and it could have been any of them. I am just still so shocked,” said Maria De Monte, who lives in the apartment complex.

Police were able to reach the suspects, apprehending them at around 11 p.m. One of them was transported to the hospital with an undisclosed injury.

As for the officer who was shot, they’ve since left the hospital.

https://twitter.com/MDPD_Director/status/1318699813945413635