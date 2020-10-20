MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday it will have special agents available in each field office to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day.

Feds seek to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” said United States Attorney Fajardo Orshan. “The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

“As Americans get ready to vote, the FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately,” said Special Agent in Charge Piro.

Federal officials would like the voter to know that federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

Officials say actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends on November 3, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, United States Attorney Fajardo Orshan stated that Counselor to the U.S. Attorney and District Elections Officer Harry Wallace will be on duty in this District while the polls are open. He can be reached by the public at the following telephone number: 786-439-3288.

Also, the local FBI field office can be reached by the public at Miami.fbi.gov or (754) 703-2000.

Click here to learn more about the FBI’s role investigating election crime.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, officials urge you to please call 911 immediately, as state and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places.

United States Attorney Fajardo Orshan said, “Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate. It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”