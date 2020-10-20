TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The United States had 299,028 more deaths than expected between Jan. 26 and Oct. 3, with two out of three due to COVID-19, a new report released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The largest percentages of increases in what the CDC describes as “excess” deaths were among adults ages 25 to 44 and among Hispanics, whose deaths during the period were 53.6 percent higher than average for the years 2015 to 2019, according to the report.

Deaths for Black people were 32.9 percent higher than average and for white people were 11.9 percent higher.

The CDC defines “excess” deaths as the number of people who have died from all causes, in excess of the expected number of deaths.

Nationwide, excess deaths reached their highest points during the weeks ending April 11 and Aug. 8.

With 94,646 excess deaths, people ages 75 to 84 had the largest number from Jan. 26 to Oct. 3.

But people ages 25 to 44 had the highest percentage increase at 26.5 percent.

