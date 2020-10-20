Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020.

FLORIDA: 760,389 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 3,662
  • Total Deaths: 16,308
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 86 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 47,352
  • Total Tests: 5,775,214
  • Negative Test Results: 5,007,558
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.92%

MIAMI-DADE: 179,286 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 560
  • Total Deaths: 3,561
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 14  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 8,080
  • Total Tests: 996,533
  • Negative: 815,274
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.69%

BROWARD: 81,537 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 260
  • Total Deaths: 1,517
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 2  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,137
  • Total Tests: 619,120
  • Negative: 536,700
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.66%

MONROE: 2,093 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 13
  • Total Deaths: 25
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 139
  • Total Tests: 19,768
  • Negative: 17,662
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.91%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 8,228,870 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 220,417 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 40,549,643 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,120,490

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

