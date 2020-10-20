Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020.
FLORIDA: 760,389 confirmed cases
- Increase: 3,662
- Total Deaths: 16,308
- Newly Reported Deaths: 86 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 47,352
- Total Tests: 5,775,214
- Negative Test Results: 5,007,558
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.92%
MIAMI-DADE: 179,286 confirmed cases
- Increase: 560
- Total Deaths: 3,561
- Newly Reported Deaths: 14 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 8,080
- Total Tests: 996,533
- Negative: 815,274
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.69%
BROWARD: 81,537 confirmed cases
- Increase: 260
- Total Deaths: 1,517
- Newly Reported Deaths: 2 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 6,137
- Total Tests: 619,120
- Negative: 536,700
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.66%
MONROE: 2,093 confirmed cases
- Increase: 13
- Total Deaths: 25
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 139
- Total Tests: 19,768
- Negative: 17,662
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.91%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 8,228,870 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 220,417 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 40,549,643 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,120,490
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
