MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a man and a woman in Oakland Park.

BSO says it happened in the 3100 block of N.W. 44th Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Responding BSO deputies arrived and found a dead man, identified as Horaldo Martin, 26, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a white vehicle with bullet holes on its side.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be 2 cars driving side by side on NW 44th Street near 31st Avenue.

A homeowner says it captures the two cars stopped at the spot where one car was riddled with bullets, as the other one took off.

“Shots like it was a Gatling gun. It was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom and a couple other ones,” said Greg Butler.

It jolted neighbors out of bed.

“It was like either gunshots or fireworks or something very very loud, one after the other.”

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd says Martin was driving eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached Martin’s car and opened fire.

Codd says the suspect vehicle continued to pursue Martin’s car and continued to fire shots at it.

As investigators try to figure out a motive, people who live nearby tell us they never expected something like this so close to home.

“It’s a scary thought, just being in your house and then to hear that somebody just was killed right outside, just driving and shots like that it could have hit anyone’s house,” said neighbor Joy Edwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).