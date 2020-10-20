MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects they say attempted two home burglaries within minutes of one another in Tamarac and North Lauderdale.

BSO says the first attempted burglary took place on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at around 10 a.m., when BSO deputies responded to a report of an attempted occupied burglary at a home in the 6300 block of Northwest 74th Avenue in Tamarac.

The police report says one of the suspects knocked several times on the front door and then left the area in what detectives believe was a newer model white Chevy Colorado truck.

Only 10 minutes later, police say the resident heard the sound of her locked back patio door click. She then went to check and saw two men in her backyard.

Authorities said the men fled as soon as they noticed the homeowner.

BSO investigators believe that the men tried to burglarize another residence in the 8200 block of Southwest 12th Place.

In that case, police said the men attempted to smash the back glass door with a brick. However, they were unsuccessful as it was an impact window.

Surveillance video shows one of the subjects knocking on the front door and peeking into a window before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).