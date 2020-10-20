TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Early voting across South Florida is officially underway and day 1 saw a record setting turnout in Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 71,500 people voted early in person on Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward combined.

In Miami-Dade, 43,387 people voted early on the first day Democrats cast 19,237 ballots, while Republicans cast 15,278. Unaffiliated voters accounted for 8,439 votes, while third party voters cast 433 ballots.

In Broward County, 28,113 people voted early and in person. Democrats cast 16,847 ballots and Republicans came in far less with 6,521. Unaffiliated voters cast 4,463 ballots and third party voters cast 282 ballots.

Statewide, 339,152 people voted early, with 140,753 by Democrats and 144,563 by Republicans. Unaffiliated voters accounted for 50,041 ballots cast and third-party voters came in at 3,796.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

In the meantime, more than 2.6 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 2,659,342 mail-in ballots, with 1,291,463 by Democrats and 808,962 by Republicans.

Another 527,483 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast31,434.

Meanwhile, 3,154,521 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. More than 1.3 million ballots are in the hands of Democrats and 1 million with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 466,164 votes had been cast by mail, while another 995,719 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 233,123 mail in ballots, with 113,828 by Democrats and 58,851 by Republicans.

Another 60,444 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

414,922 ballots, requested by voters, had not been returned yet. More than 178-thousand Democrats had not returned them yet, nor had 109-thousand Republicans.

BROWARD:

In Broward, voters had cast 233,041 mail in ballots, with 143,127 by Democrats and 38,815 by Republicans.

Another 51,099 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

580,797 provided ballots had not been returned yet. More than 331-thousand had been sent to Democrats and more than 104-thousand to Republicans.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Surveillance Video Captures Moment Armed Men Rob, Kill Man Outside Of Fort Lauderdale Walgreens

14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News

LOOK: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Getting Shots Up On A Yacht In A Dwyane Wade Jersey

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

RELATED: CBSMIAMI DIGITAL VOTERS GUIDE

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates. No Republican has won the presidency without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.