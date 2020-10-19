MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Epsilon has formed in the central Atlantic, the latest in an extremely active hurricane season.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts and is expected to strengthen during the next 72 hours. It is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by Thursday.

Epsilon is located about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda and is currently stationary. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek.

Tropical storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic, transitioning from an ocean low pressure system to a tropical one. Presently stationary, it's forecast to move northwest & strengthen. The wind field expected to be large & tropical storm conditions extend well beyond cone (outline) pic.twitter.com/SdUdfEGqOV — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) October 19, 2020

Epsilon is the fifth storm to be named from the Greek alphabet.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Florida Reports Highest Coronavirus Numbers In Past Two Months

With Countywide Curfew Lifted, Miami Beach Bars & Clubs Can Return To Late Night Operating Hours

14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names. There have been 25 named storms this season and Epsilon makes 26. 26.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.