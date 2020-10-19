MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Is Halloween canceled this year? It doesn’t have to be. South Florida communities are getting creative and reimagining Halloween events so folks can still have a little Halloween fun all while social distancing safely.

So while events may not look or feel the same while celebrating amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is still some scary fun to be had.

Village of Biscayne Park has cancelled its annual Halloween “Spooktacular” funhouse event at Ed Burke Recreation Center and village leaders are discouraging door-to-door trick or treating. However, the community is holding its first annual Halloween decorating contest.

Coral Springs: Mariner’s Cove Homeowners Association is asking residents not to hand out candy. The community is budgeting $5,000 to make bags of sealed candy and gifts for kids and residents to be handed out the morning of Halloween. Residents are also being asked to sit on their lawns and cheer for kids walking in the neighborhood.

Each and every state, city, and county will have different guidance in place to keep the spread of coronavirus in check so be sure to check the information for your neighborhood.

The CDC has guidelines highlighting different levels of risk for activities associated with the holiday.

Pumpkin carving at home or outside at a distance from others, participating in a virtual costume contest or having a “scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search” at home rather than trick-or-treating are all considered lower risk.

Moderate risk activities include leaving grab-and-go goodie bags outside for trick-or-treaters, having a small, outdoor and socially-distant costume parade and visiting a one-way, socially-distant haunted forest with masks (greater distance is advised “if screaming will likely occur”).

The CDC recommends avoiding higher risk activities such as traditional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and indoor costume parties or haunted houses.