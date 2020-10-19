MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two universities in the state of Florida made the cut when it came to ranking the 100 best colleges and universities in the U.S.

They are the University of Florida, which came in No. 29 and Florida State University, which came in No. 63 in the Wallethub report.

Wallethub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures including student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes and career outcomes.

The study ranked a total of 500 schools.

In addition to UF and FSU, which made it into the top 100, eight other Florida universities made the list.

No. 109: Florida Polytechnic

No. 128: University of South Florida

No. 148: University of Central Florida (UCF had one of the highest student-to-faculty ratios)

No. 171: Florida Southern College

No. 214: Florida A&M University

No. 231: University of West Florida

No. 257: Florida International University

No. 354: University of North Florida

So who made the top ten? Plenty of Ivy league schools.

Harvard, Yale, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton, California Institute of Technology, Stanford, Rice, Northwestern, Duke and University of Pennsylvania.