MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wet and breezy weather pattern is locked in over South Florida for much of the week as a tropical wave passes slowly to our south while high pressure builds in from the north.

By late in the week, drier air begins to move back into the area as breezes drop off.

Until then, periods of showers and even some thunderstorms remain likely with some areas of street flooding possible.

Meanwhile in the tropics, our latest tropical system, Tropical Storm Epsilon, has formed southeast of Bermuda in the open Atlantic Ocean.

This storm is forecast to strengthen as it moves slowly toward Bermuda.

While no direct impacts are expected in the U.S., the large wind field from Epsilon will create large ocean swells that will reach the East Coast late this week and weekend.

The other system in the tropics is a tropical wave over the western Caribbean.

Little development with this system is expected.