MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An appeals court is allowing Miami-Dade to enforce its countywide curfew while the case is being decided.

That said, the county released a statement saying it “will not be enforcing the curfew this evening, so as to make sure residents and businesses are duly informed regarding the stay.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be speaking with White House medical experts on Tuesday and with the county’s public health experts on Wednesday for input.

The midnight to 6 a.m. curfew will resume on Tuesday and be enforced until further notice.

