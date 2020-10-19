MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An appeals court is allowing Miami-Dade to enforce its countywide curfew while the case is being decided.
That said, the county released a statement saying it “will not be enforcing the curfew this evening, so as to make sure residents and businesses are duly informed regarding the stay.”
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be speaking with White House medical experts on Tuesday and with the county’s public health experts on Wednesday for input.
The midnight to 6 a.m. curfew will resume on Tuesday and be enforced until further notice.
