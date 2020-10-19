MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Have you filled up your gas tank lately? You may have noticed Florida gas prices are dropping again and Sunday marked the 15th consecutive day of a price decline, according to AAA.
Earlier this month, gas prices averaged around $2.20 per gallon. Now, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.13. The state average is nearly 4 cents less than a week ago, and 36 cents less than this time last year.
“Pump prices should tick even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many Florida drivers began to see lower prices over the weekend. Considering the current level of wholesale prices, it’s likely the state average will sink to around $2.05 per gallon in the near future.”
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.25), Ocala ($2.17), Homosassa Springs ($2.16),
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.01), Jacksonville ($2.08), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.08)
