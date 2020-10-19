MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are only 15 days until Election Day and early voting officially gets underway today across South Florida where there are 14 million active, registered voters.

Early voting polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Monroe.

Voters can cast their ballots early until Sunday, November 1.

In Monroe, early voting ends a day earlier, on Saturday, October 31.

There are 33 early voting locations in Miami-Dade and 22 early voting locations in Broward. There are 5 locations in Monroe County.

Wait times for all early voting sites are posted on county elections department websites.

Around the country, record numbers of voters have swamped early-voting sites in recent days, in some cases leading to hours-long waits.

The expected heavy turnout could be complicated by precautions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, which requires social distancing and sanitizing voting machines after each time they are used.

There is no early voting on Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

Voters who don’t want the U.S. Postal Service to handle their ballots can choose to drop off their ballots at any early voting location where there are secure drop boxes set up, while they are open.

In addition to the 33 early voting locations in Miami, there are four extra drop boxes located at:

Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL. 33128

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL. 33189

In addition to the 22 early voting locations in Broward, there are two additional drop boxes located at: